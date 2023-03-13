Residents gather for charity run honoring Zachary police officer and firefighter Christopher Lawton

ZACHARY - It's been five years since Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer Christopher Lawton was killed while serving an arrest warrant on a suspect in a Walmart parking lot.

Each year after Lawton's death, the community 'Lights the Night' to honor his memory with a 5k in the BREC Zachary Community park. Sunday afternoon friends, family, police officers and firefighters gathered in the park to honor a hero.

“In my book he’s a double hero. He was a firefighter and he was a policeman. He served his community well, you couldn’t ask for a better employee,” Zachary Mayor David McDavid said.

In 2018—three days after his death—the first Light the Night event was held. Five years later, people still come to out to run, walk and catch up.

“Five years ago it was a life-changer. I’ve known Chris my whole life, we’ve been in public service together, we’ve been in community events together and it took a toll on me,” Captain of the Zachary Volunteer Fire Department Jordan Charlet said.

Kyle Callihan is a retired police officer and the organizer of the run. He says regardless if there was rain, sleet or shine he was going to run.

“It was just a thing I vowed not to forget and if it rained today, I don’t care how cold it is, I’m coming. Because even on days when civilians needed them, especially in Zachary, Chris was coming. So why would I not come? Regardless of the weather, I’m out here. Because when that phone called 911, whatever it was, he was coming,” Callihan said.

The event takes place each year on March 12th.