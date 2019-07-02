REPORT: Suspect in I-10 shooting found, shot in Mississippi

According to WJTV in Woodville, Mississippi law enforcement have arrested a man following an officer-involved shooting at a gas station. In the report, WJTV says the suspect entered the building with a gun and was shot before injuring anyone else. It is believed this man is the same one involved in the shooting in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a woman was found walking on the interstate, suffering from a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.

According to a spokesperson with BRPD, first responders were called to the scene of I-10E near the I-110 split for a female walking on the interstate. Upon arrival, police discovered she was suffering from a gunshot injury.

Officials believe the victim was shot by a male suspect after giving him a ride to an unknown location.

There also an ongoing search for a car and suspect that may be connected to the case. An alert has been issued for a 2008 dark grey or silver Acura with Mississippi license plates. The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story.