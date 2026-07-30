REPORT: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave receives 4-year, $132 million extension

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave recieved a four-year, $132 million extension, ESPN reported.

Olave, who was selected 11th overall out of Ohio State in 2022, had 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season.

His contract also includes $90 million guaranteed.

WBRZ previously reported on Olave's contract situation, with Olave saying in May that he wanted to get the deal done sooner rather than later.