REPORT: Saints DT Bryan Bresee out for the season due to ACL injury

NEW ORLEANS — Saints Defensive Tackle Bryan Bresee is not likely to play in the 2026 season after a reported ACL injury, according to reports from ESPN.



Bresee is currently undergoing tests to confirm the suspected ACL tear. Back in 2021, the former first-round draft pick suffered the same injury.



A top-rated recruit coming out of high school in 2020, Bresee has been regarded as a key piece of the Saints’ defensive front.