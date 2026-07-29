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REPORT: Saints DT Bryan Bresee out for the season due to ACL injury
NEW ORLEANS — Saints Defensive Tackle Bryan Bresee is not likely to play in the 2026 season after a reported ACL injury, according to reports from ESPN.
Bresee is currently undergoing tests to confirm the suspected ACL tear. Back in 2021, the former first-round draft pick suffered the same injury.
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A top-rated recruit coming out of high school in 2020, Bresee has been regarded as a key piece of the Saints’ defensive front.
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