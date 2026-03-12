50°
Report: Livvy Dunne cast in 'Baywatch' reboot

2 hours 5 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2026 Mar 12, 2026 March 12, 2026 8:17 PM March 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was cast in a Baywatch reboot, Variety reported.

According to Variety, Dunne will be a recurring star, playing Grace, “a highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard.” She will join Baton Rouge native Brooks Nader among the cast.

Dunne was the highest-paid female athlete in college sports, also ranking among the highest-paid athletes regardless of gender.

