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REPORT: Former LSU safety Grant Delpit extended by Cleveland Browns, seen celebrating at practice

23 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 2:41 PM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit: LSU Sports

CLEVELAND - Former LSU safety and Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit was extended to a three-year, $48 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, ESPN reported.

The contract includes $35 million guaranteed. This is Delpit's third contract with the team, having signed a previous extension in 2023.

ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi caught video of Browns general manager Andrew Berry informing Delpit of the extension at a team practice, as well as Delpit celebrating with his teammates afterward.

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Delpit was selected 44th overall by the Browns in the 2020 NFL draft. He was one of the main defensive keystones of the 2019 LSU national championship run; he also wore the number 7 for the 2019 season, which signifies LSU's top playmaker.

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