REPORT: Former LSU safety Grant Delpit extended by Cleveland Browns, seen celebrating at practice

Credit: LSU Sports

CLEVELAND - Former LSU safety and Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit was extended to a three-year, $48 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, ESPN reported.

The contract includes $35 million guaranteed. This is Delpit's third contract with the team, having signed a previous extension in 2023.

ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi caught video of Browns general manager Andrew Berry informing Delpit of the extension at a team practice, as well as Delpit celebrating with his teammates afterward.

Browns GM Andrew Berry came out moments ago to give Delpit the good news. He’s practicing now. Short hold-in over. https://t.co/0wcMWdWUD1 pic.twitter.com/FBpKu9k9o9 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2026

Delpit was selected 44th overall by the Browns in the 2020 NFL draft. He was one of the main defensive keystones of the 2019 LSU national championship run; he also wore the number 7 for the 2019 season, which signifies LSU's top playmaker.