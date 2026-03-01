Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Fatal shooting outside club similar to 2025 shooting outside another club run by same promoter
BATON ROUGE — Emergency officials responded to a fatal shooting outside the Lil Blue House club off Plank Road early Saturday morning that killed 27-year-old Demarcus Variste.
According to a report by The Advocate, the business is operated by AllNite Entertainment, the same promoter as the Big Blue House on Choctaw Drive, where 24-year-old Prenesha Wagner was killed in June 2025 after a group argument led to a shooting outside the club.
Wagner was caught in the crossfire while trying to run to her car for safety. Five others were also injured in the shooting.
A juvenile was convicted of second-degree murder on Thursday in relation to Wagner's death. The juvenile was 14-years-old at the time of the crime. Several others were also arrested in connection with the shooting.
35-year-old Dexter Cormier was also killed outside an after-hours nightclub along Greenwell Springs Road in 2024. A mistrial was declared in the case of Michael Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting Cormier and five others outside the club.
In the wake of Wagner's death, District 5 Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst said he hopes to limit Baton Rouge nightclubs and the crowds that gather after they've closed.
