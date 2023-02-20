57°
Report: 4 people shot during Bacchus parade in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Four people were reportedly shot during the Bacchus parade in New Orleans on Sunday night.
According to WWL, a young girl, a woman and two other unknown victims were taken to a hospital.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue near the Historic Streetcar Inn.
The news station reported someone was taken into custody at the scene.
This is a developing story.
