Rep. Higgins says making light of Charlie Kirk's death should result in social media bans, revoked licenses

BATON ROUGE — Rep. Clay Higgins said that he will use his authority as Louisiana's representative to begin targeting business owners, students and social media users who make light of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"I’m also going after their business licenses and permitting; their businesses will be blacklisted aggressively, they should be kicked from every school, and their driver's licenses should be revoked," Higgins said.

Higgins added that he is demanding that tech companies have a zero-tolerance policy for "violent political hate content."

"I’m going to use Congressional authority and every influence with big tech platforms to mandate an immediate ban for life of every post or commenter that belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk," Higgins, a Republican, said in his own post on Thursday. "If they ran their mouth with their smartass hatred, celebrating the heinous murder of that beautiful young man who dedicated his whole life to delivering respectful conservative truth into the hearts of liberal enclave universities, armed only with a Bible and a microphone and a Constitution… those profiles must come down."

I’m going to use Congressional authority and every influence with big tech platforms to mandate immediate ban for life of every post or commenter that belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk. If they ran their mouth with their smartass hatred celebrating the heinous murder of… — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) September 11, 2025

Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative political commentator known for his advocacy for free speech, gun rights and opposition to progressive and liberal ideology, was assassinated at Utah Valley University during a speaking engagement on Wednesday.

The suspect in the killing, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested Friday.