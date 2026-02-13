71°
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with weekend series at The Box

5 hours 30 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, February 13 2026 Feb 13, 2026 February 13, 2026 6:50 AM February 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Geaux Fighting Tigers, Fight All The Way! 

The 2026 LSU Baseball season opens on Friday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium! 

Coach Jay Johnson is returning for the fifth season with 19 players from the 2025 championship roster and 20 new additions.

The reigning champions will be taking on Milwaukee all weekend long for a three-game series. Friday's game is at 2 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

If you can't make a game, don't worry! There will also be a pre-game fan fest on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Alex Box Stadium, where you can participate in various activities and even take photos with the championship trophy!

