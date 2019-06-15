89°
Latest Weather Blog
Registers down at Targets nationwide, customers taking to social media
BATON ROUGE- Many Target stores across the nation are suffering from a register outage.
According to USA Today, some of the stores may be up and running but many are still without registers. A customer tweeted about the outage from Richfield, Minnesota and Target responded stating they are aware of the outage and working to fix it.
We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience!— AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 15, 2019
It is not clear how many stores are without registers. In Baton Rouge, the Millerville and Seigen location are down. Customers are still able to purchase items but each item must be entered manually.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three stolen dirt bikes found, three still missing from Denham Springs home
-
Nightly closures on Highland Road, lane shifts on I-10 start this weekend
-
New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish...
-
Judge clears officers for not arresting deputy after deadly crash
-
Plan to reinvigorate Plank Road taking shape
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field