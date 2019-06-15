Registers down at Targets nationwide, customers taking to social media

BATON ROUGE- Many Target stores across the nation are suffering from a register outage.

According to USA Today, some of the stores may be up and running but many are still without registers. A customer tweeted about the outage from Richfield, Minnesota and Target responded stating they are aware of the outage and working to fix it.

We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 15, 2019

It is not clear how many stores are without registers. In Baton Rouge, the Millerville and Seigen location are down. Customers are still able to purchase items but each item must be entered manually.