Recently indicted former Impact Charter School CEO founds new, similarly named school

BAKER — The recently indicted founder of the Impact Charter School, who was removed from her role as CEO over embezzlement allegations, has started a new school in Baker.

Chakesha Scott is launching The Impact School this fall, a "K-8 microschool" located at 4815 Lavey Lane.

"Dr. Chakesha Scott has spent over a decade building high-performing educational programs in Baker, Louisiana," the school's website reads.

It describes the school as "smaller, more intentional and more personal," and a place "where every family knows who is at the front of the room."

On July 16, Scott was indicted on charges related to her time as the head of the Impact Charter School, also in Baker. State officials removed her from that position after a 2025 audit alleged she used school money to fund an elaborate lifestyle that included trips to Europe and Egypt and payments for expensive cars.

The indictment, which also charges Scott's husband, her daughter and a hired contractor, alleges more than $2 million of school funds were mismanaged while under Scott's leadership.

Scott's new school will hold virtual interest sessions every Thursday night for the foreseeable future. School Director Aleashia Clarkston will host the one-hour meetings, where she will go over its enrollment options, "faith-centered, master-based curriculum, AI, STEM and life skills programming," and answer parent questions.

Tuition to The Impact School costs about $8,500 a year for full-time enrollment, $6,520 a year for its hybrid online enrollment, and $5,500 for fully virtual school.