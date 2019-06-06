Rare, blooming century plant in Ascension Parish stands 25-feet tall

ASCENSION PARISH - A rare sight in Gonzales is turning heads.

Retired plant worker Carl Williams moved to Ascension Parish after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. He was given something that many people won't see in their lifetime: a century plant.

"It'll only bloom once, then die," Williams said. "But some people say it will bloom again."

At 12 years old, the agave-type plant began blooming in March—now the stalk stands 25-feet over the parish. Soon, flowers will bloom at the top of the plant.

Williams sits on three acres with a vegetable garden, trees, and flower beds. But the breathtaking century plant is strictly ornamental.

Family, friends, and neighbors have been stopping by to get a look at the rare plant. Williams sent photos to WBRZ as a way to share the plant's beauty with more people.

Despite its name, century plants typically live for 30 years.