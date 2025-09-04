85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Raising Cane's to open first restaurant in Europe

1 hour 20 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, September 04 2025 Sep 4, 2025 September 04, 2025 6:24 PM September 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Raising Cane's is set to open its first location in Europe sometime next year. 

On Wednesday, the popular chicken restaurant announced it will be opening a restaurant in the Piccadilly Circus area of London in 2026. 

Founder Todd Graves told WBRZ he receives more requests to come to the U.K. than anywhere else in the world. 

Plans also include opening a support office to support the growth effort. 

Trending News

Raising Cane's already has a strong presence in the Middle East, with 40 locations in areas such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days