Progress on Pecue Lane interstate ramps now visible

BATON ROUGE - Drivers on I-10 can see a glimpse of what's to come at Pecue Lane.

The entrance and exit ramps from Pecue to the interstate are now clearly carved out. Construction crews are making steady progress, but still have another few years of construction ahead of them.

"Well, right now they're working on the embankments, and they're also driving some test piles as they get ready to work on that area to build the overpass and improve the railroad crossing at Ward's Creek," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD.

Phase three of the project began at the end of January 2023 with officials ceremoniously breaking ground after facing budget issues that delayed the project for a few months. The third phase of the project includes widening Pecue Lane to four lanes from Perkins Road to Airline Highway, constructing interstate ramps, and extending Rieger Road to meet Perkins.

"It should help traffic congestion on Airline, Perkins, Rieger, Siegen especially...", said Mallett.

The $70 million project is set to be complete by mid-2026.