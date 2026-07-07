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Previously convicted Bleedas gang member pleads guilty to reduced charges in 2024 killing
BATON ROUGE — A Bleedas gang member previously convicted of multiple robberies has now been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a February 2024 killing.
According to court records, 25-year-old Tremayne Lindsey pleaded guilty to manslaughter on June 24 in a 19th JDC courtroom. Lindsey's trial was initially set to start on July 7.
Lindsey was initially arrested on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges connected to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Tedrick Owens along 75th Avenue on Feb. 8, 2024.
In June, Lindsey was one of six Bleedas members convicted of robbing ATM technicians in 2023 and 2024. He pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, as well as one count each of attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection with these charges.
According to court records, both the robbery and manslaughter sentences will be served concurrently, meaning Lindsey will spend more than three decades behind bars, with credit for time served.
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WBRZ also previously reported that Lindsey was wounded in a November 2021 shootout. He, his mother and his 16-year-old sister, Tremiyah Lindsey, drove to a home on Avocado Drive, and deputies said he opened fire on homes in the area. A resident grabbed a gun and shot back, killing the teenager and wounding both Tremayne and his mother.
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