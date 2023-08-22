95°
Power restored along Highland Road after major outage Tuesday morning, Entergy says
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people were without power in the capital area after an outage Tuesday morning.
According to the Entergy outage map, as of 8:00 a.m., 4,452 customers were without power.
School officials said McKinley High, McKinley Elementary, and the Eva Legard Center were left without power, but it was unclear whether classes were canceled or delayed.
LSU and University Laboratory School both closed for the day, and all classes were canceled. LSU officials said boxed lunches would be served for students with meal plans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..
Entergy said the outage was caused by the loss of a transmission source.
Power was mostly restored to the affected area by 10:45 a.m..
