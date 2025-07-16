Power restored after truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - After a truck crashed into a building and took down multiple utility poles with it, a power outage lasted several hours.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on La. 73 at St. Marie Avenue. The roadway was shut down after a truck crashed, bringing down power poles in the area.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital. Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ he suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Entergy's outage map showed that around 700 customers in the affected area were out of power.

By noon, power to the area was restored.