93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power restored after truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish

1 hour 47 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, July 16 2025 Jul 16, 2025 July 16, 2025 11:59 AM July 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - After a truck crashed into a building and took down multiple utility poles with it, a power outage lasted several hours.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on La. 73 at St. Marie Avenue. The roadway was shut down after a truck crashed, bringing down power poles in the area. 

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital. Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ he suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. 

Entergy's outage map showed that around 700 customers in the affected area were out of power. 

Trending News

By noon, power to the area was restored. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days