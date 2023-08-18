87°
Power outage in Ascension Parish affecting over 2,000 Entergy customers

1 hour 33 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, August 18 2023 Aug 18, 2023 August 18, 2023 9:10 PM August 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - According to Entergy, at least 2,000 customers in Ascension Parish are currently experiencing a power outage.

According to Entergy, an underground cable failed, which caused the outage. It is unknown when the outage will be fixed.

This is a developing story.

