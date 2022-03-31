69°
Power cut to Plaquemine overnight Thursday for repairs
PLAQUEMINE - The entire city will be without power overnight Thursday.
Power will be cut to repair a switch on a substation that feeds all of Plaquemine. The outage is due to repairs being made by Entergy, the city said in a news release, trying to avoid blame for the situation.
Power is fed to the city of Plaquemine through Entergy’s substation.
Power will be cut on Thursday, August 4, from 11 pm until 5 am on August 5.
"This is NOT a City of Plaquemine Utilities outage. This is an Entergy outage," the city said in a statement warning of the outage Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency calls during the outage can still be made to 911, the city said.
