Popular coffee creamer recalled in over 30 states after reports of spoilage, illness

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration is removing over 75,000 bottles of International Delight Coffee Creamer off the shelves after reports of illness and spoilage.

According to CNN, the voluntary recall applies to two flavors: hazelnut and Cinnabon classic cinnamon roll. It is unclear how many people became sick, but consumers are advised to throw these creamers away immediately.

The creamers were shipped to over 30 states, including Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Mississippi.

The recalled Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll Creamer comes in 32 fluid-ounce bottles and has a best-by date of July 3.

The recalled Hazelnut International Delight Coffee Creamer comes in 32 fluid-ounce bottles and has a best-by date of July 2.