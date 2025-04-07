Ponchatoula PD makes arrest in attempted murder, armed robbery; still looking for second suspect

PONCHATOULA - Police officers in Ponchatoula arrested one person accused of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery and are still looking for a second suspect.

The Ponchatoula Police Department said officers are looking for 20-year-old Jamal Griffin. On Monday, Ponchatoula officers and the Hammond PD SWAT team searched a home on North First Street, but they didn't find him. Officers got a second warrant for a home in Tickfaw and arrested 19-year-old Jaeson Nelson, who was wanted on the same charges.

Officers say that they believe Griffin is still in Tangipahoa Parish and asks people to call (985) 386-6548 with any information on his whereabouts.