Ponchatoula PD makes arrest in attempted murder, armed robbery; still looking for second suspect
PONCHATOULA - Police officers in Ponchatoula arrested one person accused of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery and are still looking for a second suspect.
The Ponchatoula Police Department said officers are looking for 20-year-old Jamal Griffin. On Monday, Ponchatoula officers and the Hammond PD SWAT team searched a home on North First Street, but they didn't find him. Officers got a second warrant for a home in Tickfaw and arrested 19-year-old Jaeson Nelson, who was wanted on the same charges.
Officers say that they believe Griffin is still in Tangipahoa Parish and asks people to call (985) 386-6548 with any information on his whereabouts.
