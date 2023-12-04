50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponchatoula man arrested for rape, video voyeurism

7 hours 45 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2023 Dec 4, 2023 December 04, 2023 12:18 PM December 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

PONCHATOULA - After a day-long search, deputies arrested a man for rape and video voyeurism.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Damien Gaston of Ponchatoula is accused of filming sexual encounters with women and distributing the videos.

Trending News

No more information on the accused crimes was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days