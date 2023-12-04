50°
Ponchatoula man arrested for rape, video voyeurism
PONCHATOULA - After a day-long search, deputies arrested a man for rape and video voyeurism.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Damien Gaston of Ponchatoula is accused of filming sexual encounters with women and distributing the videos.
No more information on the accused crimes was released.
