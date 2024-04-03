72°
Latest Weather Blog
Police trying to identify men who attempted to steal trailer from residence
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify men who tried to steal a trailer back in March.
On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, an unidentified male subject was captured on video surveillance at the victims residence in Port Allen. The footage shows him dropping off a utility trailer before maneuvering to hook up the victim's trailer and leaving. The victim's trailer was recovered, and the utility trailer was stolen from a nearby business.
The next day, another unidentified male attempted to steal yet another trailer from the victim's residence but was unsuccessful.
Trending News
If anyone recognizes the individuals or has any information pertaining to their identity, they are urged to call WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. lawmaker pushing for added mental health, substance abuse services in public...
-
Landowner allows pipeline access, blames work for property flooding
-
Ponchatoula residents shaken up after deputy shot, killed man Monday
-
Neighbors find missing tortoise after days-long search
-
Recent LSU grads help seniors carry on a photo tradition