Police searching for woman who vanished after reporting child on side of Alabama interstate

July 15, 2023
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The US Sun

HOOVER, Ala (AP) — Police in Alabama searched Friday for a 25-year-old woman who vanished after telling a family member that she was stopping to check on a child she saw walking on the side of an interstate highway

Hoover police say Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell called 911 Thursday night and then a family member to say she saw a young child walking on the side of I-459. When officers arrived at the location, they found Russell’s car and her cell phone but were unable to find her or a child in the area.

Lt. Daniel Lowe said the family member on the phone with Russell lost contact with her even though the line remained open. He said a single witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle and a man standing outside of Carlee’s vehicle, but they have no additional information.

