Police searching for driver who fled after being stopped with stolen vehicle

Thursday, November 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a driver who fled after being stopped with a stolen vehicle off Nicholson Drive Thursday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle listed as stolen at the Meadows Apartment complex around 5 p.m. Thursday, which prompted the driver to get out and flee.

The driver has not been located as of this moment. This is a developing story.

