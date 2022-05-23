77°
Police: Missing 14-year-old girl stole SUV in New Orleans

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a runaway teenager who stole a vehicle after she left home. 

The New Orleans Police Department said Morgan Lipps, 14, was seen Sunday leaving her home on Conti Street. Lipps reportedly stole a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and has not been seen or heard from since. 

The stolen vehicle bears the license plate 'YZN223'.

Anyone with information on Lipps' whereabouts should contact police at (504) 821-2222.

