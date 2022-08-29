80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for shoeless assailant who stabbed convenience store clerk

1 hour 22 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, August 29 2022 Aug 29, 2022 August 29, 2022 8:28 PM August 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - Officers are looking for a woman who stabbed a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula on Friday night.

Pictures shared from the Ponchatoula Police Department show the woman wearing a dress, shoeless and holding a large knife. 

Police said the woman stabbed the clerk three times, but the victim is expected to be okay. 

Anyone with information should call 985-386-6548.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days