Police looking for shoeless assailant who stabbed convenience store clerk

PONCHATOULA - Officers are looking for a woman who stabbed a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula on Friday night.

Pictures shared from the Ponchatoula Police Department show the woman wearing a dress, shoeless and holding a large knife.

Police said the woman stabbed the clerk three times, but the victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information should call 985-386-6548.