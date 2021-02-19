41°
Police looking for 13-year-old girl who disappeared in family's SUV
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a teenage girl who reportedly vanished along with her family's vehicle Friday morning.
The girl's father said Brooke Parker, 13, went missing in the family's SUV on Feb. 19. He added that she has no experience driving.
Family members believe she may have been in the Houston area Friday based on her phone's cellular data. She was reportedly driving a 2014 Dodge Journey with a Louisiana license plate reading '867 CDE.'
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is investigating Parker's disappearance. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD.
