Man shot to death near Plank Road overnight

Friday, June 03 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anderson died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.

