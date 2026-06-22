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Police identify 5 people arrested in connection with Port Allen shooting that left 1 injured

1 hour 45 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2026 Jun 22, 2026 June 22, 2026 3:05 PM June 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The Port Allen Police Department arrested five people following a Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured on Azalea Street. 

While investigating, officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on La. 1 South. The victim was later transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Micah Brown for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and failure to report a felony. 

Police also arrested 31-year-old Justin Wilson, 19-year-old Serenity Spurlock, 21-year-old Mandrell Spurlock and 24-year-old Diamonque George for obstruction of justice and failure to report a felony. 

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All five suspects were booked iunto the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center. 

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