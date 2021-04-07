Police chief urges gun safety after 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting

BAKER - Police Chief Carl Dunn is making an urgent plea for gun safety, after he says a toddler got his hands on a semi-automatic pistol and shot himself.

"We have to take every precaution to make sure things like this don't happen in the future," Dunn said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a home off Breckenridge Avenue. Investigators say a 3-year-old boy was in a bedroom with two other children when he found the gun.

The father was inside the kitchen at the time preparing a meal.

"First aid was administered and we tried to resuscitate the child, but those attempts were not successful," Dunn said.

It's a tragedy police say could have been prevented by using a gun lock or safe.

"You have to do everything that you can to try to make your house as safe as possible for children. Little boys and little girls are curious, and things like this can happen. It's just very tragic when they do," Dunn said.

A family member on scene said the father recently bought the gun to protect his home from potential burglars.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no charges have been filed at this time.