Pointer and Aifuwa taken by Las Vegas in WNBA Draft

LSU’s dynamic one-two punch of point guard Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa will continue their duo at the next level as both were selected by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Draft Monday night.

Pointer was the first pick of the second round while Aifuwa heard her name in the third round as the 35th overall selection.

The two became the 19th and 20th LSU players respectively drafted into the WNBA and the first draft selections under Coach Kim Mulkey as LSU’s coach. The last time LSU had two players drafted in the same WNBA Draft was in 2008.

They will join a Vegas team that signed former LSU star Theresa Plaisance during the offseason.

Pointer had the best season of her career in her final year as a Tiger, playing as one of the top guards across America. Along with being a top-five finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, Pointer earned spots on the Naismith Trophy Watchlist, the Wooden Award National Ballot, the Wade Trophy Watchlist, and the Dawn Staley Award Watchlist. She has already been named to multiple All-America teams (AP and Sports Illustrated Second Team; USBWA Third Team).

After returning for her final year of eligibility and teaming up with National Coach of the Year Finalist Kim Mulkey, Pointer achieved heights her career had never seen before. She set new career-highs with 19.6 points per game (No. 2 in SEC), 6.4 rebounds per game (No. 17 in SEC) and 5.3 assists per game (No. 2 in SEC). With those numbers, Pointer was one of just two players in the SEC to rank inside the Top-20 in points and assists and inside the Top-15 in assists. She led an LSU offensive attack the led the SEC in scoring with 73.72 points per game.

Aifuwa was a big presence in the paint for the Tigers who played a critical role in LSU’s success throughout her final season. She finished her career with the second most blocks in LSU history (239), the fifth most rebounds (970) and the 21st on LSU’s scoring list (1,302).

The Dacula, Georgia native started in 29 games and played in all 32 during LSU’s 26-6 season. She averaged 9.7 point and 6.8 rebounds during the season. Her 6.8 rebounds per game ranked No. 15 in the SEC and 1.63 blocks per game ranked No. 7 in the SEC.