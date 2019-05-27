Play ball: Teams announced for NCAA regional tournaments

Sports officials have announced who will play in the NCAA Baton Rouge and Starkville Regional tournaments this weekend.

The announcement was made Monday morning.

Baton Rouge Regional:

LSU vs. Stony Brook

Southern Miss vs. Arizona State

The LSU's first game is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

The NCAA announced Sunday night that LSU was one of the 16 host sites for the tournament.

Starkville Regional:

Mississippi State vs. Southern U.

Central Michigan vs. Miami (Fl)