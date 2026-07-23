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Plaquemine man who allegedly stole tools, UTV from jobsite arrested
PLAQUEMINE - A Plaquemine man who allegedly raided a jobsite in Iberville Parish, stealing power tools and a utility vehicle, was arrested.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Christopher Murray allegedly stole a multitude of drills, saws and other various tools from a jobsite in Plaquemine.
He was arrested by IPSO deputies and booked with simple burglary, criminal mischief and simple criminal damage to property.
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The sheriff's office said all of the stolen items were recovered and returned to their rightful owner.
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