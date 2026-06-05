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PHOTOS: Berwick Fire Department works four-alarm house fire
BAYOU VISTA - The Berwick Fire Department assisted with a four-alarm house fire in Bayou Vista, the department posted.
Officials said that around 2 p.m. on Friday, firefighters worked a single-story house fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent further spreading to surrounding properties.
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No injuries resulted from the fire. More information will be released by the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
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