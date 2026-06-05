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PHOTOS: Berwick Fire Department works four-alarm house fire

40 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 9:07 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BAYOU VISTA - The Berwick Fire Department assisted with a four-alarm house fire in Bayou Vista, the department posted.

Officials said that around 2 p.m. on Friday, firefighters worked a single-story house fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent further spreading to surrounding properties.

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No injuries resulted from the fire. More information will be released by the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

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