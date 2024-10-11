65°
PHOTOS: Aurora seen across southeastern Louisiana Thursday night

2 hours 32 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2024 Oct 10, 2024 October 10, 2024 9:44 PM October 10, 2024 in News
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Aurora could be seen turning the Louisiana sky pink and purple Thursday night for the second time this year.

Aurora, which rarely extends this far south, was last seen on May 11. WBRZ viewers submitted photos of the unusually colored sky.

Carter Case, Independence

The aurora is the visual result of a severe geomagnetic storm. For more information, read the Storm Station's Thursday evening forecast.

