PHOTOS: Aurora seen across southeastern Louisiana Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Aurora could be seen turning the Louisiana sky pink and purple Thursday night for the second time this year.

Aurora, which rarely extends this far south, was last seen on May 11. WBRZ viewers submitted photos of the unusually colored sky.

Carter Case, Independence

The aurora is the visual result of a severe geomagnetic storm. For more information, read the Storm Station's Thursday evening forecast.