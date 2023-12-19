47°
Person walking along Twin Span hit, killed Tuesday morning
SLIDELL - A person who was walking along the shoulder of the Twin Span bridge in St. Tammany Parish was hit and killed Tuesday morning.
State Police said the person, who was not identified, was walking along the right shoulder in the westbound lanes around 10:30 a.m. when a semi-truck ran into them.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was unhurt.
