74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

People gather for annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento

2 hours 11 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, October 18 2025 Oct 18, 2025 October 18, 2025 11:10 PM October 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO - People gathered for the annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival Saturday afternoon, which benefitted a local service club.

Trending News

The historic festival saw vendors, cooking competitions and fun for all ages. Those piloting the balloons said while weather conditions may have kept balloons out of the sky, it didn't keep crowds away.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days