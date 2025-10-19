74°
People gather for annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento
SORRENTO - People gathered for the annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival Saturday afternoon, which benefitted a local service club.
The historic festival saw vendors, cooking competitions and fun for all ages. Those piloting the balloons said while weather conditions may have kept balloons out of the sky, it didn't keep crowds away.
