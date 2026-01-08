Pedestrian struck on Brightside Drive Thursday evening

73°
Thursday, January 08 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — One person was transported to a hospital after being struck by a car on Brightside Drive Thursday night, officials confirmed. 

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Brightside Drive near Rainbow Massage. 

At this time, the extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown. 

