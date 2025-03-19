72°
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Jones Creek Road

By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Jones Creek Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the person was hit along Jones Creek Road near the intersection with Coursey Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No other information was available. 

