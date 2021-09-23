Pat Shingleton: "Weather Predicting Buidings and Avalanche Dogs..."

When we were kids a road trip included Pittsburgh, PA and the Gulf building, whose lights changed colors with changing weather. Similar to the Gulf Building, The Hancock Tower in Boston shines blue to indicate a clear view, flashing blue when clouds are due, steady red for rain ahead and flashing red for snow. When the Sox won the World Series in 2004, for the first time since 1918, they broke the "Curse of the Bambino" that was placed on the team when Babe Ruth was sold to the Yankees. Following their victory, the Hancock Tower lights flashed the team colors of red and blue for the very first time and continually for three days as the team's victory parade motored through Bean Town. February is the deadliest month for avalanche victims and Colorado leads the nation in fatalities. The famous St. Bernard’s are considered the original rescue dogs but golden retrievers, with the use of helicopters, are lowered into the Colorado wilderness. The dogs and their trainers are members of the elite Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment Team. Their mission is to respond to avalanches, saving people before they die. The team not only uses highly trained dogs and medics but ski mounted avalanche technicians. A snow buried victim only has 15 minutes for rescue, and then their chances drop 50-percent. Dogs are the single most important tool that rescuers have and one dog is worth a hundred human rescuers.