Pat Shingleton: "The Term 'Hurakan' and Hurricane Expressions"

When the Spanish first explored the Americas, they too experienced ferocious storms and adopted the term that the natives also used, Hurakan. They believed it represented the Great Spirit who commanded the east wind, sending great destruction while providing life-giving rain. On this date in 1969, Hurricane Camille moved inland just west of Pass Christian, Mississippi. Wind speeds were clocked at 200 miles-per-hour, the strongest land falling tropical cyclone worldwide and the only Atlantic hurricane of its kind until Hurricane Allen in 1980. The winds initiated a 24.6 foot storm surge, the highest hurricane tidal surge ever recorded in the United States. The Gulf coast was leveled with 259 deaths, 8900 injuries and $1.42 billion in damage. In closing, enjoy the temporary dry pattern for two days then returning showers. I found a few weather sayings that could be appropriate. Richard Cushing penned a saying that relates to hurricane season, “Plan Ahead. It wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark.” For those that love fishing, ”It hasn’t rained in so long, we’ve got catfish in the creek that are 3 years old and can’t swim yet.” The Kleinpeter Family may share this old adage, ”A cow with its tail to the west, makes weather the best and... A cow with its tail to the east, makes weather the least.” For gardening enthusiasts, take note, “The sunflower raising its head indicates rain.” For corn harvests in other locales, “If corn blades twist up, it will rain.”