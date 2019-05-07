Pat Shingleton: "The Suez, The Greensboro, Easter..."

On this date in 1952, the tankers Esso Suez and Esso Greensboro collided in dense fog, 200 miles south of Morgan City, LA. Both ships burst into flames while the Suez pulled away with a 20-foot bow gash. This month we end our traditional fog season in South Louisiana. In addition to the Mississippi River being unusually high, fog on the Big Muddy and along the coast creates problems for river pilots. Fog caused the worst aviation accident in history when two Boeing 747s collided on the runway in the Canary Islands in 1977, killing 582. The Andrea Doria foundered and sank, taking 51 lives on July 25, 1956 after colliding with the Stockholm in dense fog, 45 miles south of Nantucket Light. Passover began last night at 7:34 PM. Moon rise occurred at 8:03 PM with illumination that was 98.5%. One school of thought suggests "light" was needed for the Jewish people to leave Egypt, in darkness, and begin their journey out of bondage. Guiding them in the darkness was a full moon, referred to as the Passover Moon. Easter is calculated as the first Sunday after the paschal full moon or after the vernal equinox. The moon phase remains a factor when Easter occurs during the Liturgical year. Forty-one days ago was the beginning of Lent and Easter can fall anywhere between March 22nd and April 25th.