Pat Shingleton: "The Killer Mountain and Iron Ship Noises..."
Another snowstorm is pelting the Midwest and the weather at another location registers winds above 100 mph and temperatures at minus 40 degrees during the summer months and wind chill values of minus 150 degrees in the winter. An annual climatic system within the reach of the Indian Ocean provides frequent snowstorms to this place that is listed as one of the most dangerous weather locations in the world. It is situated in the Himalayan mountain range and rises to 26,658 feet above sea level as India, Pakistan and China claim ownership. The mountain structure features glaciers, ridges and sheer rock walls. The number of deaths caused by the peak’s weather conditions and avalanches inspired mountaineer’s to give Nanga Parbat the moniker: “The Killer Mountain.” From that to this...On this date in 1803, Alexander von Humboldt’s scientific expedition was sailing near the equator when the sound of beating drums enveloped the ship. The incident was recorded in Nature magazine on May 19, 1870. During the early evening the crew experienced a noise that resembled “drums beating in the air.” Originally the sound was attributed to breakers but was later heard within the interior of the ship resembling a boiling noise similar to air escaping from fluid in a state of “ebullition” and sailors feared a leak in the vessel. A similar incident occurred near Trinidad, later referred to as the “Grey Town Noises.” Described as a “peculiar metallic vibratory sound with a certain cadence,” it was noted that it could only be heard in iron ships.
