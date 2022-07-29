Pat Shingleton: "Mummified Bodies and Surfing..."

Three years ago on this date, The Daily Telegraph reported that the bodies of more than

80 soldiers from World War I were recovered from melting glaciers. Experts from

the Archaeological Heritage Office in Trento, Italy noted that the mummified bodies

of the soldiers were discovered near the small northern town of Peio. Glaciers began

to melt in the 1990s and the first evidence of mail, apparently written by the soldiers,

began flooding from the mountains into the town. Bodies then began to emerge that were

amazingly well preserved due to the ice. Two soldiers died on the Presena Glacier in

May, 1918 and were discovered in the crevasse. Weather was an enemy to both sides and

at 12,000 feet the temperature plunged to -30 degrees. Avalanches also took many lives.

Finally, without a unique combination of sunshine, rising heat, wind and a land mass,

there would be no waves. I pulled from my archives an interesting story on former

champion surfer Laird Hamilton. Laird has a reputation of surfing the world's biggest

waves. He pioneered "tow-in surfing," where a personal watercraft pulls the surfer

directly into a wave, too large to paddle into. There's a place in Tahiti that experts

consider unsurfable, where a steep wall of water crashes with unbelievable speed and

power into a coral reef below. Hamilton has conquered it. He developed a new kind of

tow-in board that incorporates a hydrofoil fin, allowing the surfer to coast above

the surface for indefinite periods of time, rather than being pounded by the wave.

The device has linked a snow board, with a boot, and a hydrofoil keel that cuts through

the water. James Bond utilized one in one of his movies...