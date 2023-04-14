Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: "Laughing Gas and a Foggy Story..."
Trending News
One of the Pink Panther movies finds Inspector Clouseau disguised as a local dentist who is summoned by an unsuspecting and villainous Chief Inspector Dreyfus to extract a bad tooth. An accidental release of laughing gas puts both characters into hysterics; possibly one of the best-humorous scenes in movie history. UPI.com reported that nitrous oxide, often used as a dentist’s anesthetic, has become the largest ozone-depleting substance emitted from human activity. Laughing gas is produced by natural and human-related sources and is a by-product of agricultural fertilization and microbial action in wet tropical forests. Science magazine recently reported that a study by NOAA indicated that emissions of N2O have eroded the ozone layer and is expected to continue this Century. Closing with an archived column from eight years ago on this date..."Water droplets suspending in the atmosphere is fog. Fog that hides less than six-tenths of the sky is ground fog. I received an e-mail from Tom Kent who served with the 92nd Airborne Division’s glider regiment during World War II. His 28 months in Europe included service in Naples, Italy and Cologne, Germany until 1945. As a Jeep driver, a weekend pass placed Tom and his buddy in Luxembourg. The standard operating procedure for marching in fog dictates staying within three feet of another soldier but driving in it is different. On this occasion, the fog was so thick, during the return daytime trip to Cologne, that Tom watched headlight reflections on the side of the Jeep to stay on the road. Thanks for your service Tom and the note."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Frustrated condo tenants bump heads with manager over property's costly pothole problem
-
Deputies investigating shooting off Gardere Lane Thursday night
-
Key witness in John Mack trial jailed for refusing to testify; progress...
-
Feds release photo of wreckage from deadly BRPD helicopter crash, say emergency...
-
Madi Brooks' mother hopes new bill can help prevent others from meeting...
Sports Video
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...