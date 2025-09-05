Pat Shingleton: "Avoiding the Flu and Colds..."

An October tradition here at Channel 2 includes an invitation for employees to receive a flu shot. Most pharmacies and churches are also offering the immunization as we advance into flu season. Each of have our own rocket propulsion system, referred to as the "sneeze." A human sneeze hits a speed of 100 M.P.H. while a human cough has been clocked at 60. Another reminder that covering the face and washing the hands help in dispensing cold germs. In 2009, scientists researched how a virus can spread on a plane. One case determined that a passenger from Madrid to Tel Aviv passed the virus to a woman seated a row away. Researchers at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health believe that a sick-person’s cough spreads droplets within seconds while those seated closest to the virus, get the biggest dose. Airline officials contend that air-circulation systems reduce the risk and are cleaner than air in schools and homes. Our grandfather believed that changing weather patterns, especially in Autumn and Winter, caused colds. He would combat the effects by wearing the same, layered clothing year-round that included long johns, a flannel shirt, overalls, high socks and boots. Another attempt at warding-off the symptoms included placing a bowl of apples, onions, and garlic-laced with whiskey-on his nightstand when he experienced chest congestion. Mom would send us to school with Vick’s Vapor Rub piled on our chest and throat as we were not sure the process was effective but did prevent me from getting a “date.” Another application was a “mustard plaster.” This combination included: flour, baking soda, dried mustard and shortening, butter, lard or Oleo. Mixed with hot water, the concoction is placed into muslin or flannelet then applied to one’s chest on top of a layer of Vaseline. I tried this last week and was escorted from the bedroom.