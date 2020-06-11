Pat Shingleton: "A Pic of the Storm and David..."

Years ago the position of an approaching tropical storm was mostly a guess – at best. There was no access to computer generated satellite imagery. In 1977, I remember securing a “picture” of a satellite image of an approaching storm from the National Weather Service in Baton Rouge. This picture or “snap-shot” was dated by many hours but was the only visual to showcase this image from "uter space satellites." The standard operating procedure then was to provide coordinates of the storm’s position, allowing viewers to plot them on a paper chart. That plotting chart was a mainstay for everyone determining the storms location and possible track. Another look back... Prior to the Pandemic, more than a million people yearly would visit the Galleria dell’ Academia in Florence, Italy, to view the 17-foot-tall masterpiece of Michelangelo Buonarroti’s biblical shepherd, known as David. Weather has caused damage to the 512 year-old statue. In 1512, lightning struck its base and in 1527 the left arm was broken during riots against Florence’s ruling Medici family. From 1808 through 1815, the statue was coated with wax for weather proofing and later cleaned with steel brushes and an acidic solution. Yearly repairs include applications with cotton swabs and distilled water that are applied to David’s face. To remove body contaminants, experts apply cellulose pulp and clay. In 1991, a vandal smacked David’s foot with a hammer and damaged a toe.