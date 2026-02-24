Latest Weather Blog
Part-time Pointe Coupee Parish deputy put on admin leave during State Police investigation
NEW ROADS - A part-time Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy was suspended while State Police investigates a complaint about his conduct with teenage girls.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit received a copy of the complaint made about Deputy Aaron Edwards, who currently works as a full-time firefighter in Baton Rouge and part-time in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Allegations claim on three different instances, Edwards had inappropriate conduct with girls under the age of 18 while he was working as a firefighter.
The complaint says Edwards sent inappropriate text messages to a girl who was under 18. In a separate instance, Edwards allegedly had a teenage girl in his marked patrol car.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said that Edwards will be on administrative leave until the end of the investigation.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Robert Carradine, 'Revenge of the Nerds' and 'Lizzie McGuire' star, dies at...
-
Lt. Gov. Nungesser 'pardons' crawfish named after Tony Chachere to mark start...
-
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's annual MPAC fundraiser returns in March
-
Multiple parishes across Capital region, western Mississippi under burn bans amid wildfires
-
Man accused of shooting at Port Allen Walmart apprehended in Mississippi, to...