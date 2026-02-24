64°
Part-time Pointe Coupee Parish deputy put on admin leave during State Police investigation

Tuesday, February 24 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop & Bess Casserleigh

NEW ROADS - A part-time Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy was suspended while State Police investigates a complaint about his conduct with teenage girls.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit received a copy of the complaint made about Deputy Aaron Edwards, who currently works as a full-time firefighter in Baton Rouge and part-time in Pointe Coupee Parish. 

Allegations claim on three different instances, Edwards had inappropriate conduct with girls under the age of 18 while he was working as a firefighter.

The complaint says Edwards sent inappropriate text messages to a girl who was under 18. In a separate instance, Edwards allegedly had a teenage girl in his marked patrol car.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said that Edwards will be on administrative leave until the end of the investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

